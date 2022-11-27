Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 12, Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangla Tigers will take on the Northern Warriors in the 12th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 27).

The Tigers won their opening fixture but failed to ride their momentum as they lost their next two games. They're coming off a heavy loss against the Chennai Braves in their last outing. The Braves posted 126. In response, Iftikhar Ahmed scored 49 off 20, but the Tigers were bundled out for 93.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition, as they're winless in three games. They lost to Team Abu Dhabi in their last outing.

After electing to bat first, captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 29 as the Warriors ended their innings on 95-7. The bowlers tried hard and took the game to the last over but fell short.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, Match 12, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, Sunday; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. It's true in nature, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, helping batters play their strokes freely. Expect a high-scoring game.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

Jake Ball could get a look-in.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Benny Howell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jake Ball, Rohan Mustafa

Northern Warriors

The Warriors need to bring out their A-game to come out on top.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, Gus Atkinson, Isuru Udana, Rayad Emrit

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

The Tigers have lost their way, while the Warriors are yet to win a game in the competition. Expect both teams to come out all guns blazing, as two crucial points will be up for grabs. The Tigers look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

