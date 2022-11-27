Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 14, Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 14 of the of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see the Delhi Bulls take on the Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls won their opening fixture. Their next game against Team Abu Dhabi ended in a tie. They lost to Morrisville Samp Army in their next outing. After being asked to bat first, Tom Banton and Keemo Paul scored 36 apiece to help them to 94. However, they couldn't defend that total.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition on Saturday. After winning the first two games, they lost to New York Strikers in a close-fought contest.

Batting first, contributions from Suresh Raina (28) and Odean Smith (38) helped the Gladiators to 109. In response, they took only two wickets as the Strikers romped home off the last ball.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 14, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, Sunday; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a belter. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

Expect the Bulls to field an unchanged XI despite losing their last game.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo (c), Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Asif Khan, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed, Waqas Maqsood

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways, so they could also play an unchanged XI.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Tom Helm, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Both the Bulls and Gladiators lost their first game and will hope to register their first win of the competition. The Gladiators have a better balance, so expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

Poll : Tom Banton to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes