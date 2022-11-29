Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 18, Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with the Chennai Braves in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this clash.

Deccan Gladiators are going solid in the competition. They have played four games so far and won three. The Gladiators got back to winning ways in their last game after they defeated the Delhi Bulls.

After being asked to bat first, Tom Kohler-Cadmore played a fantastic knock of 82* off just 33 balls to power his side to 140/2. Joshua Little then bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets, which helped the Gladiators defend the total successfully to win the game by 18 runs. They will be looking to repeat this performance against the Braves.

The Chennai Braves, meanwhile, are struggling a bit in the competition. They have managed to win only one out of the four games they played. They faced the Northern Warriors in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

The Chennai Braves’ bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Warriors posted 141 on the board. James Fuller top-scored with 36* but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 107/5 to win the game by 34 runs.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, Match 18, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, Tuesday, 07:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The surface gets better under lights and the batters can play their strokes freely. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Expect the Gladiators to go with the same winning combination from their last outing for their game against the Braves.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan.

The Chennai Braves

We may see Karthik Meiyappan come back in the side in the place of Adhitya Shetty.

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Dawid Malan, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind, James Fuller, Patrick Dooley, Karthik Meiyappan, Olly Stone, Sam Cook.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

The Gladiators got back to winning ways in their last game and will be confident. The Chennai Braves lost their previous fixture and will be hoping to grab their second win of the competition on Tuesday.

Deccan Gladiators have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this clash

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

