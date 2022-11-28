Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 19, Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Bangla Tigers take on the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

Bangla Tigers got off to a winning start to the competition but lost their way after that. They lost their next three fixtures and are struggling to get their second win. The Tigers faced the Northern Warriors in their last game and suffered a loss.

Batting first, Evin Lewis top-scored with 38* for the Tigers as they posted 117 on the board. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Warriors chased down the total with four balls to spare. The Tigers will have be at their absolute best to grab their second win.

Delhi Bulls also have a similar journey to the Tigers. They won their opening fixture and their second game ended in a tie. The Bulls lost their next two fixtures and are desperate to get back to winning ways. They lost to the Deccan Gladiators in their previous outing.

The Bulls’ bowlers struggled as the Gladiators finished their innings on 140/2. Tim David tried hard and scored 48 off 24 balls. However, it wasn’t enough as the Bulls ended their innings on 122/4 to lose the game by 18 runs. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance on Tuesday.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, Match 19, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, Tuesday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium gets better for batting under lights. The bowlers often go on a journey of missing their mark. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and will have to aim to pick up wickets early.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

The Tigers will have to fire in unison to get back to winning ways. Expect them not to make any changes to their playing XI for their upcoming clash.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Delhi Bulls

Expect the Bulls to back their players and go with the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Rilee Rossouw (c), Tom Banton (wk), Tim David, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Asif Khan.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

The two teams are struggling a bit in the competition. Two crucial points are up for grabs and fans can expect both sides to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

The Delhi Bulls look strong on paper and expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win this clash

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

