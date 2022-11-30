Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 25, Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Morrisville Samp Army will take on the Deccan Gladiators in the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Thursday, December 1. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Morrisville Samp Army won the first three games in the competition on the trot but lost their next two fixtures. They faced Team Abu Dhabi in their last game and suffered a loss.

Chamika Karunaratne picked up two wickets to help restrict Team Abu Dhabi to 100 at the end of their 10 overs. The batters faltered in the chase as only Basil Hameed (47*) reached double figures as they finished their innings on 82/9 to lose the game by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators have got back to winning ways after beating the Bangla Tigers comprehensively in their last game. They grabbed their fourth win of the competition and have taken their points tally to eight.

After being asked to bowl first, Mohammad Hasnain and David Wiese picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Tigers to 108/6. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (50* off 21 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (50* off 16 balls) made a mockery of the chase as they went berserk to get across the line in 6.1 overs.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 25, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, Thursday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The ball arrives nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once they spend some time in the middle. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Morrisville Samp Army

Expect the Samp Army to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their previous fixture.

Probable XI

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza.

Deccan Gladiators

Expect the Gladiators to go with the same winning combination for their clash against the Samp Army.

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Joshua Little.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

The Samp Army suffered a loss in their previous fixture while the Gladiators completed a comprehensive win in their last outing. The Samp Army will have to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Gladiators on Thursday.

Deccan Gladiators have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this clash

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

