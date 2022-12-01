Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 26, Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 26 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Delhi Bulls take on The Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, December 2.

Delhi Bulls had a season to forget as they managed to win only a single game and lost four in total. They faced the New York Strikers in their last match and suffered a loss in a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Tom Banton top-scored with 46 as the Bulls posted 112 on the board, losing six wickets. The game went down to the wire and the Bulls failed to hold their nerve and the Strikers chased down the total with two balls to spare. The Bulls will be hoping to finish the tournament on a winning note.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, managed to win two out of their six games. They won against the Deccan Gladiators but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Team Abu Dhabi in their previous fixture.

After electing to bat first, the Braves’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 71 in their full quota of 10 overs. Patrick Dooley picked up two wickets and the Braves failed to defend their total. They will look to turn the tables around in their next clash.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Details:

Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, Match 26, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, Friday, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this surface. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get set in the middle.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

We may see Dominic Drakes come into the side for their last clash against the Braves.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The Chennai Braves

Expect the Braves to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Patrick Dooley.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

The two sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. Both are struggling in the competition and will have to be at their absolute best to come out on top on Friday.

The Chennai Braves have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: The Chennai Braves to win this clash

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

