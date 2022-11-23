Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 4, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will continue to host the games of this competition.

Northern Warriors didn’t have the best of times in the last edition as they managed to win only two games out of 10 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. In the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the Warriors have put a solid squad and will be hopeful of reaching the playoffs. The likes of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga and Wayne Parnell have tons of experience in white-ball cricket. They will certainly be eager to start their campaign with a win.

Delhi Bulls, meanwhile, are the runners-up of the last edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League. They lost to the Deccan Gladiators in the final, and will be looking to go one step further this time around. They have some exciting players in Rilee Rossouw, Dwayne Bravo, Tim David and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and start as one of the favorites to lift the title. All eyes will be on the Bulls in the upcoming edition.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Details:

Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, Match 4, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 24th 2022, Thursday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The surface gets better under lights and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

The conditions in Abu Dhabi on Thursday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Kennar Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell, Liam Dawson, Chris Green, Isuru Udana, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique

Delhi Bulls

Probable XI

Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Mitchell Stanley, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

The Warriors failed to reach the playoffs last year and will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance this year. They will face the runners-up of the last season Delhi Bulls in their opening encounter and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Delhi Bulls have a good balance to their side and expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win this encounter.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

Poll : Will Jacks to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes