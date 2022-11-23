Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 5, The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see The Chennai Braves take on the New York Strikers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the first game of the competition for The Chennai Braves. Zimbabwean star all-rounder Sikandar Raza will be leading the side and the likes of Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan and Carlos Brathwaite will ply their trade for the Braves this season. They have put a solid squad for this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League and will be looking to go all the way.

New York Strikers, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced the Bangla Tigers in their opening fixture and suffered a loss.

Bowling first, Wahab Riaz and Ravi Rampaul picked up two wickets each as the Bangla Tigers managed to score 131 at the end of their 20 overs. Only Kieron Pollard (45*) and Azam Khan (34) managed to get to double digits as they fell short of the target by 19 runs. They will be hoping to put on a much-improved performance in their next fixture against the Braves.

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Match Details:

Match: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, Match 5, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 24th 2022, Thursday, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

Probable XI

Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Sikandar Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Henry Brookes, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, James Fuller, Sam Cook

New York Strikers

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Azam Khan (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Match Prediction

The New York Strikers lost their first game against the Bangla Tigers and will be hoping to put in a better performance in their next fixture against The Chennai Braves on Thursday who will be playing their opening fixture of the competition.

The Chennai Braves look a settled unit and expect them to start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: The Chennai Braves to win this encounter.

The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

