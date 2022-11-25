Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 9, Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Deccan Gladiators will lock horns against New York Strikers in the ninth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (November 26).

The Gladiators are unbeaten so far, winning both games. They beat Northern Warriors convincingly in their last game. Batting first, captain Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 80 off 32 to power his team to 138-3. Tom Helm picked up two wickets for the Warriors, who were restricted to 114-5.

The Strikers, meanwhile, lost their opening game but bounced back to win the next game against The Chennai Braves for their first win. After being asked to bat first, Paul Stirling top-scored 32 at the top of the order to help the Strikers to 99. Akeal Hosein and Jordan Thompson then bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets apiece to help them defend the total.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers, Match 9, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, Saturday; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line. Spinners may come into the fray late on.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Expect them to continue with their winning combination.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

New York Strikers

The Strikers have found the right combination, so expect them to go with the same XI as in the last game.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan (wk), Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Nav Pabreja, Ravi Rampaul

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match Prediction

The Gladiators are unbeaten in the competition so far, while the Strikers grabbed their first win in their last game. Expect a cracking contest, as both teams will be keen to ride their momentum.

The Gladiators look a more settled unit, so expect them to extend their winning streak.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

