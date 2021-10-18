Abu Dhabi T10 League: Bangla Tigers name Mohammad Azharuddin as brand ambassador

Bangla Tigers have named former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin as the brand ambassador of the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Azharuddin is expected to share his vast experience and motivate the players.

The popular event will take place from November 19 to December 4, just a few days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Reacting to the development, Azharuddin said he was looking forward to the opportunity. He was quoted as saying by ANI:

"It is terrific to be associated with an exciting franchise like Bangla Tigers. We have some exciting players in the line-up, who I am sure are keen to stamp their authority on the tournament. I am thankful to Yasin Bhai (Bangla Tigers owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury) for thinking about me and scripting this association. I am looking forward to meeting up and working with everyone."

The Bangla Tigers squad features Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Amir, while IPL 2021-winning batter Faf du Plessis is the icon player.

Abu Dhabi T10: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell among 32 players featuring in T20 World Cup 2021 drafted for 5th season

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle during a CPL game. Pic: Getty Images

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy are among the 32 players featuring in the T20 World Cup 2021 who have been drafted for Abu Dhabi T10.

A number of West Indies players drafted for the Abu Dhabi T10 will be in action at the T20 World Cup 2021. Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Fletcher are the names from the Windies taking part in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid and Jason Roy are the England T20 World Cup 2021 players drafted for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.

The players from Afghanistan who will be seen in action during the ICC event are Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmed and Rahmanullah Gurbaz while Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga are representing Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little are the players from Ireland drafted for the Abu Dhabi T10. Further, Bangladesh’s Mohammed Saifuddin and Namibia’s David Wiese will also be seen in action during the T20 World Cup.

Also Read

Abu Dhabi T10 series is a 10-over league sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Rohit Mishra