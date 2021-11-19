Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Deccan Gladiators will begin their Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign against the Chennai Braves on Saturday.

The Gladiators are among the favorites to go all the way this season, given the firepower they possess. The presence of Andre Russell, Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, and Wanindu Hasaranga make the Gladiators the team to beat this season.

The Braves have a talented squad, but barring Nicholas Pooran, they do not have an out-and-out match-winner. They will have to play as a unit if they are to make an impact in the competition.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, 3rd Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 20th, 2021, Saturday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be on the slower side, but considering the size of the boundaries on offer, the game could turn out to be a high-scoring one. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards in Abu Dhabi with no chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to range from 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators have a star-studded batting line-up, which includes the likes of Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, and Najibullah Zadran. They also boast two world-class all-rounders in Andre Russell and David Wiese. In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga will support the likes of Tymal Mills and Wahab Riaz.

Probable XI:

Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, and Sultan Ahmed

The Chennai Braves

Nicholas Pooran and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will have to do the bulk of the run-scoring for the Braves. Ravi Bopara and Curtis Campher are capable all-rounders, while Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI:

Mohammad Shahzad, Nicholas Pooran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Migael Pretorius, Curtis Campher, and Ravi Bopara

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

The Gladiators are the much stronger side on paper. They boast a formidable batting unit that can destroy any bowling attack in the competition and also look stacked in the bowling department.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this fixture.

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

