Abu Dhabi T10 League, Maratha Arabians v Northern Warriors: Predicted XIs, Match Predictions and Live telecast details

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
14 Nov 2019, 21:02 IST

Daren Sammy (L) and Andre Russell (R) will hold the key for the Warriors
Daren Sammy (L) and Andre Russell (R) will hold the key for the Warriors

The opening encounter of the third edition of the much-awaited Abu Dhabi T10 League will see defending champions Northern Warriors taking on the Maratha Arabians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Daren Sammy-led side was in fine form all throughout last season, having lost only one league stage game that saw them book a spot in the summit clash of the competition.

Led by an unbeaten 25-ball 61 and a 12-ball 38 from Andre Russell, the Warriors put up 140/3 from 10 overs and restricted Pakhtoon to just 118, which brought about a 22-run win, and more importantly, the Warriors' first T10 League title.

The Arabians, on the other hand, endured a mixed bag of results last season as they lost five matches and won four of them from nine games, and will be looking to put in a consistent performance under newly-appointed skipper Yuvraj Singh.

With a galaxy of stars such as Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell among others set to provide some fireworks in this exciting format, fans of big-hitting can be in for a treat.

Predicted XIs

Northern Warriors

The Warriors will be without the services of Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran, with the former featuring for West Indies against Afghanistan in a T20I series, and the latter likely to miss out owing to a four-match ban he received a few days ago.

Probable XI: George Munsey, Sam Billings (WK), Ansh Tandon, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Andre Russell, Daren Sammy (C), Chris Green, Nuwan Pradeep, Rayad Emrit, Pravin Tambe.

Maratha Arabians

The Arabians boast of a star-studded lineup with the likes of Chris Lynn and Yuvraj Singh comprising of the batting unit, while Lasith Malinga and Dwayna Bravo will form the core of the bowling attack. Even though the Afghanistan duo of Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran will miss out from a few games, the rest of the squad will be available for this encounter.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (WK), Yuvraj Singh (C), Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nazir Aziz, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Qasim.

Match Prediction

These two sides squared off two times in the last edition of the T10 league, and on both occasions, the Northern Warriors picked up comfortable wins, which will give them a slight advantage, if any, coming into this game.

However, this season, the Arabians have made some key signings in the form of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Lynn and Mitchell McClenaghan, three players who could prove to be match-winners on their day.

Maratha Arabians could be expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 15th November 2019, Match 1

Time: 6.00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the live updates, news and gossip from the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

T10 League 2019 Maratha Arabians Northern Warriors Yuvraj Singh Andre Russell T10 League Schedule 2019 T10 League Squads & Teams 2019 T10 League Points Table 2019
