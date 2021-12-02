Abu Dhabi T10 League, Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Northern Warriors will face the Bangla Tigers in their last game of the season in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday.

The Northern Warriors have had a dismal run this season with just two wins and seven losses in nine matches. They will finish second last in the league standings irrespective of the result in this game.

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, have qualified for the playoffs. They are placed fourth in the points table with five wins and four losses in their nine matches. While the Tigers will look to build some momentum for the upcoming Eliminator, the Warriors will try to see off their poor season with a victory.

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, 29th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 2, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The surface has remained the same throughout the competition and has been a batting paradise. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud cover in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, but the chances of precipitation are only 1%. Meanwhile, the temperature level is expected to stay between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

The Warriors lost their last game to the Chennai Braves by 10 wickets. Batting first, the Warriors managed a mediocre total of 110/8 in 9.5 overs. Upul Tharanga and Rovman Powell scored quickfire thirties for the side.

The Chennai Braves made a mockery of the total, completing the chase inside 8.3 overs without losing a wicket. The Warriors might shuffle their playing 11 around in the last game of the season.

Probable XI:

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Yo Mahesh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

Bangla Tigers

The Tigers lost their last game to the Deccan Gladiators by 62 runs. Batting first, the Gladiators put up a massive total of 140/1 in 10 overs. Luke Wood picked up the only wicket for his side, but he was too expensive otherwise, giving away 36 runs in his quota of two overs.

Chasing the target, the Tigers could not handle the pressure of the runs required. They were eventually bundled out for just 78 runs in 8.3 overs. Isuru Udana was the top scorer for his side with 33 runs off 11 deliveries. However, no changes are expected in their playing 11 despite the heavy loss.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Nothing has worked out for the Warriors this season, and they will now be looking to finish a disappointing campaign on a high. At the same time, Bangla Tigers have to play the Eliminator after this game. They have lost momentum at the wrong time with back-to-back losses. They will be eager to return to winning ways before the big match.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers are expected to win this match.

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Upul Tharanga score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far