Abu Dhabi T10 League, Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Northern Warriors will face the Bangla Tigers in their last game of the season in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday.
The Northern Warriors have had a dismal run this season with just two wins and seven losses in nine matches. They will finish second last in the league standings irrespective of the result in this game.
The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, have qualified for the playoffs. They are placed fourth in the points table with five wins and four losses in their nine matches. While the Tigers will look to build some momentum for the upcoming Eliminator, the Warriors will try to see off their poor season with a victory.
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Match Details
Match: Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, 29th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22
Date and Time: December 2, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report
The surface has remained the same throughout the competition and has been a batting paradise. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast
There might be some cloud cover in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, but the chances of precipitation are only 1%. Meanwhile, the temperature level is expected to stay between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs
Northern Warriors
The Warriors lost their last game to the Chennai Braves by 10 wickets. Batting first, the Warriors managed a mediocre total of 110/8 in 9.5 overs. Upul Tharanga and Rovman Powell scored quickfire thirties for the side.
The Chennai Braves made a mockery of the total, completing the chase inside 8.3 overs without losing a wicket. The Warriors might shuffle their playing 11 around in the last game of the season.
Probable XI:
Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Yo Mahesh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas
Bangla Tigers
The Tigers lost their last game to the Deccan Gladiators by 62 runs. Batting first, the Gladiators put up a massive total of 140/1 in 10 overs. Luke Wood picked up the only wicket for his side, but he was too expensive otherwise, giving away 36 runs in his quota of two overs.
Chasing the target, the Tigers could not handle the pressure of the runs required. They were eventually bundled out for just 78 runs in 8.3 overs. Isuru Udana was the top scorer for his side with 33 runs off 11 deliveries. However, no changes are expected in their playing 11 despite the heavy loss.
Probable XI
Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction
Nothing has worked out for the Warriors this season, and they will now be looking to finish a disappointing campaign on a high. At the same time, Bangla Tigers have to play the Eliminator after this game. They have lost momentum at the wrong time with back-to-back losses. They will be eager to return to winning ways before the big match.
Prediction: Bangla Tigers are expected to win this match.
Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list
TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode
Q. Will Upul Tharanga score a half-century?
Yes
No