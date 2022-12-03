The first qualifier of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the New York Strikers lock horns with the Morrisville Samp Army at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, December 3.

The New York Strikers are on a roll in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. They have won six games on the trot and finished the league stages at the top of the table. They beat Team Abu Dhabi in their last league fixture.

After deciding to bowl first, the Strikers bowled brilliantly and restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 78/8. Wahab Riaz was unplayable as he finished with figures of 3/4 in his two overs. Muhammad Waseem remained unbeaten at 45 to guide his side over the line in the eighth over. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum in the first qualifier on Saturday.

The Morrisville Samp Army, meanwhile, finished the league stages of the competition with five wins in seven games. They finished second in the points table with 10 points to their name. They beat the Northern Warriors in their last league game to seal a berth in the first qualifier.

The bowlers bowled well with Dwaine Pretorius and Karim Janat picking up two wickets each as they restricted the Warriors to 117. Shimron Hetmyer scored 45 and an unbeaten cameo from Chamika Karunaratne (22* off 8 balls) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the first qualifier.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details:

Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 3, 2022, Saturday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable XIs

New York Strikers

Don’t expect the Strikers to tinker with the winning combination for the first qualifier.

Probable XI

Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Tom Hartley.

Morrisville Samp Army

Expect Anrich Nortje to get back in the side in place of Sheldon Cottrell on Saturday.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Moeen Ali (c), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Anrich Nortje, and Maheesh Theekshana.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

The first qualifier sees the Strikers face the Samp Army. Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Expect a cracking contest as a place in the final will be at stake.

The New York Strikers look like a settled unit and expect them to seal a berth in the final.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this encounter.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

