Abu Dhabi T10 League: Season 4 draft to take place on December 23

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to commence on January 28, with the summit clash scheduled for February 6.

The eight-team event was expected to take place during the last couple of weeks of November 2020. However, it was pushed forward as IPL 2020 took place during that time in the UAE.

The teams have started filling up their squads with senior players, while the rest of the players are set to join their respective squads via a draft that will be held on December 23.

The list of players available for the draft will be announced by the Emirates Cricket Board soon. A total of 100+ players are expected to sign up for the T10 League draft, which has garnered a lot of interest from several countries across the globe.

As usual, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The tournament will take place in a round robin format, followed by the semi-finals and final.

The teams will play six matches each in the group stage, with the top 4 making it to the knockouts.

Current squads of all 8 teams

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle (icon player), Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh Jr, Chris Morris.

Maratha Arabians: Sohaib Malik (icon player)

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana (icon player), Dasun Shanaka, Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmed, Chriag Suri, Johnson Charles, David Wiese.

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine (icon player), Kieron Pollard, Zahoor Khan, Coling Ingram, Mohammad Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi (icon player), Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed.

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (icon player), Ali Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Dushmantha Chameera, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis.

Northern Warriors: Andre Russell (icon player), Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Rovman Powell.

Pune Devils: Thisara Perera (icon player), Mohammad Amir

Where to watch the live draft of Abu Dhabi T10 League?

Fans can watch the live draft of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on it's official Youtube Channel.