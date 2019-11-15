Abu Dhabi T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi v Qalandars: Predicted XIs, Match Predictions and Live telecast details

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 15 Nov 2019, 13:28 IST SHARE

Moeen Ali will be leading Team Abu Dhabi

The third match on the opening day of the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Team Abu Dhabi taking on the Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Despite several Pakistan players facing issues that will see them miss this year's T10 League, the Qalandars have managed to build a strong squad, a side that will feature exciting talents such as Luke Ronchi and Tom Banton, while it would be led by Dawid Malan.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, will be captained by England all-rounder Moeen Ali as he will take charge of a side full of superstars such as Mohammad Amir, Luke Wright and Corey Anderson among others.

Both outfits are stacked with an array of talented cricketers, and it would be interesting to see which of these two teams comes out on top at the end of the game. Moreover, the extra-frenetic nature of the T10 format makes the encounter one to watch out for.

Predicted XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Barring West Indies' young spinner Hayden Walsh, the rest of the squad should be available for the opening clash.

Probable XI: Luke Wright, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Alex Davies, Corey Anderson, Moeen Ali (C), Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Harry Gurney, Mohammad Amir.

Qalandars

The Qalandars have quite a few T20 specialists in their side and will be hoping for the likes of Banton and Malan to fire at the top of the order. Chris Jordan and Seekkuge Prasanna are some of the notable names in the bowling unit.

Advertisement

Probable XI: Luke Ronchi (WK), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan (C), Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, George Garton, Peter Trego.

Match Prediction

While both teams seem well-matched in terms of talent on paper, the Qalandars could start as slight favourites, given that they look a lot more balanced than Team Abu Dhabi, with the latter's bowling unit relatively paling in comparison to their opponents.

Qalandars could be expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 15th November 2019, Match 3

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the live updates, news and gossip from the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.