Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025 is set to be played from March 28 to 30 at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi. Six teams -- Yorkshire Women, Tasmania Women, Essex Women, ECB Women, The Blaze and Surrey Women -- are participating in the tournament.

A total of nine games, including the final, are scheduled to be played in the competition, which will witness all teams play each other twice in the league stage. The top two teams in the points table will qualify for the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will clash in the 3rd Place Playoff, and the ones in fifth and sixth will contest the 5th Place Playoff.

Global stars like Elyse Villani, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Theertha Satish will be the key players taking part in the Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament's schedule, live-streaming details and the squads.

Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, March 28

Match 1 - Yorkshire Women vs Tasmania Women, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Essex Women vs ECB Women, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - The Blaze vs Surrey Women, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 29

Match 4 - The Blaze vs Tasmania Women, 12:00 PM

Match 5 - Essex Women vs Surrey Women, 4:00 PM

Match 6 - Yorkshire Women vs ECB Women, 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 30

Match 7 (5th Place Playoff) - TBC vs TBC, TBD

Match 8 (3rd Place Playoff) - TBC vs TBC, TBD

Match 9 (Final) - TBC vs TBC

Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested fans can catch the action by buying a match or the tournament pass.

Abu Dhabi Women's T20 Counties Super Cup 2025: Full squads

Surrey Women

Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emily Burke, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Genevieve Jeer, Isobel Sidhu, Kalea Moore, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

The Blaze

Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Anne Sharpe, Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Emily Carpenter, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Olivia Baker

Yorkshire Women

Ami Campbell, Frances Lonsdale, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kallis, Amelia Love, Elicia Pollard, Emma Wrightson, Erin Thomas, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Holly Garton, Jessica Woolston, Lucy Kate Randle-Bissell, Rachel Slater, Ria Fackrell

Tasmania Women

Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Julia Cavanough, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Ava Curtis, Callie Wilson, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Mia Barwick

Essex Women

Alice MacLeod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Riva Pindoria, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae McGregor, Eva Gray, Grace Melhuish, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro

ECB Women

Keziah Miriam Sabin, Rinitha Rajith, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Suraksha Kotte, Thilini Shashikala, Vaishnave Mahesh

