ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 1, Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 is all to kick off on July 13 in Sri Lanka. A total of eight teams will compete in the tournament, with five ‘A’ teams of the full members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competing. These eight teams are divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals. The final is scheduled to take place on July 23.

The opening game of the tournament will see Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in a Group A fixture.

Sri Lanka A have announced a solid squad, comprising of players who have represented the national senior squad. The likes of Dunith Wellalage, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, and Pramod Madhusan have a good amount of experience under their belt and they will be hoping to step up and contribute to Sri Lanka A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh A, on the other hand, will be led by Saif Hassan. Zakir Hasan has been named as his deputy and he is expected to keep wickets. Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, and Mohammad Naim are the regular members of the senior team and they will look to utilize their experience while plying their trade for Bangladesh A in the upcoming tournament.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Match 1, Group A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 13, 2023, Thursday, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is a well-balanced one. There will be some assistance to the pacers with the new ball as they are expected to get some lateral movement off the deck. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Thursday in Colombo, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Probable XI

Ashen Bandara, Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Minod Bhanuka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Udara

Bangladesh A

Probable XI

Saif Hassan (c), Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (wk), Musfik Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Match Prediction

The opening game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A. Both sides have some experienced players and expect a cracking contest to kick off things in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka A looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

