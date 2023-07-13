ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 4, Pakistan A vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan A locking horns with Nepal in a Group B clash. This match will be played at the Colombo Cricket Ground in Colombo on Friday (July 14).

Pakistan have announced a balanced squad for the tournament with a mix of young and experienced players in the side. Mohammad Haris will be leading the side into the competition, while Omair Bin Yousuf has been named as his deputy.

The likes of Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani are regular members of the senior team, and they will be eager to utilise their experience in this tournament.

Nepal, on the other hand, did not have a great time at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers as they failed to advance to the super sixes of the tournament.

The team will now turn their attention to the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup as the likes of Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, and Asif Sheikh have been selected to represent the side in the tournament.

Pakistan A vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Pakistan A vs Nepal, Match 4, Group B, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Friday, 10 am IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Ground, Colombo

Pakistan A vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at Colombo Cricket Ground tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult for the batters to play big shots in the later half of the game. Therefore, the batters are expected to make full use of the powerplay restrictions, while the bowlers will come into play in the middle overs of the game.

Pakistan A vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Colombo on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range between 25 to 30 degree celsius, with around 80 to 90 percent chances of rain interruptions during the game.

Pakistan A vs Nepal Probable XIs

Pakistan A

Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Rohail Nazir, Mubashir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

Nepal

Asif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC

Pakistan A vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both teams have announced a well-balanced squad for the tournament, and a cracker of a game is expected between both teams in this game.

However, Pakistan, led by Mohammad Haris, looks like a more settled unit in both departments and expects them to start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Pakistan A to win the match.

Pakistan A vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode and YouTube Channel of ACC

Poll : Who will win the match? Pakistan A Nepal 0 votes