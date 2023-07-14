ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 5, Bangladesh A vs Oman A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh A will be up against Oman A in the fifth match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will play host to this Group A clash on Saturday, July 15.

Bangladesh did not have an ideal start to the tournament as they suffered a 48-run defeat against the hosts Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. Bowling first, Ripon Mondol and Soumya Sarkar picked up two wickets apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Lankans scored a mammoth 349/8 in their 50 overs.

In reply, none of their batters converted their starts into a big knock as they were bundled out for 301 after 48.3 overs to lose their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup opener. Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan top-scored for the team with the bat.

Oman A also had a horrible start to their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they were thrashed by Afghanistan by 72 runs in their opening fixture.

Bowling first, the bowlers managed to keep things fairly tight as they restricted the opponents to 267/8. Kaleemullah and Aqib IIyas managed to pick up two wickets each.

In response, the batters had no answers while facing the in-form bowling unit of Afghanistan as they could only manage a mere 195 in 40.3 overs. Ayaan Khan (47) and Shoaib Khan (47) were the only positives for Oman with the bat.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Oman A, Match 5, Group A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Date and Time: July 15, 2023, Saturday, 10 AM IST.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Pitch Report

A sluggish track awaits both teams as the pitch at Sinhalese Sports Club tends to slow down as the game progresses. There will be some assistance for the seamers early on, while the spinners will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game in middle overs.

Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue, with the average first innings score being 200-225.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Weather Forecast

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Colombo on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to range between 25 to 31 degree celsius with the humidity in the 80s.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Probable XIs

Bangladesh A

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim, Zakir Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan.

Oman A

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Shubo Paul, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Rafiullah.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to make a strong comeback in this match after suffering disappointing defeats in their previous games.

Saif Hasan and company will start the game as slight favourites as they have a more balanced squad than Oman A. Expect them to come out on top on Saturday and register their first victory of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Prediction: Bangladesh A to win this ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match.

Bangladesh A vs Oman A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

Live Streaming: Fancode and YouTube Channel of ACC.

