ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Semi-Final 1, Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Stream Details

The first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka A take on Pakistan A. The P Sara Oval in Colombo will play host to this encounter on July 21.

Sri Lanka A finished the group stages at the top of the table. They sealed a berth in the knockout stages of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup after beating Oman A comprehensively in their last group fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka A posted 259 on the board, thanks to 60 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara. The bowlers then ripped apart Oman A and knocked them over on 42 to win the game by 217 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum against Pakistan A on Friday.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, won their first two group games to qualify for the semi-finals but failed to stay unbeaten. They suffered a loss against India A in their last group game. They will be looking to bounce back quickly while facing the hosts in the first semi-final.

Pakistan A opted to bat first against India but their batters struggled to get going as they got bundled out on 205, with Qasim Akram top-scoring with 48. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick up only two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A, Semi-Final 1, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 21 2023, Friday, 10 am IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the P Sara Oval is a good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Colombo are expected to hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, with a 70% chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Dunith Wellalage (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan A

Probable XI

Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Match Prediction

Sri Lanka A are coming off a win in their last group game and will be brimming with confidence. Pakistan A lost to India A in their previous fixture and will have to fire in unison to get on top against the hosts in the first semi-final.

With Sri Lanka A having winning momentum behind them, they are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

