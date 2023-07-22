ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Final, Pakistan A vs India A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Pakistan A will lock horns with arch-rivals India A in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this high-octane clash.

Pakistan A sealed a place in the final by beating Sri Lanka A in the semifinals. Batting first, they posted a mammoth 322 on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Omair Yousuf (88) and Mohammad Haris (52).

Arshad Iqbal then bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer as they knocked over Sri Lanka A on 262 to win the game by 60 runs.

India A, on the other hand, had to work hard to reach the final. They faced Bangladesh A in the semifinals, who possessed a tough challenge. After being asked to bat first, the India A batters struggled to get going. However, Yash Dhull played a fantastic knock of 66 to take them to 211.

Nishant Sindhu then wreaked havoc as he picked up a fifer to knock over Bangladesh A for 160 to help his team win the game by 51 runs. Having beaten Pakistan A in the group stages earlier, India A will look to make it two wins in two against their neighbors in the tournament.

Pakistan A vs India A Match Details:

Match: Pakistan A vs India A, Final, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday, 2 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pakistan A vs India A Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is a well-balanced one. We have seen the spinners extract plenty of turn from the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes. However, there will be plenty of runs for the batters once they get settled in the middle.

Pakistan A vs India A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pakistan A vs India A Probable XIs

Pakistan A

Probable XI

Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A

Probable XI

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A vs India A Match Prediction

Both these sides met each other in the group stages and India A emerged victorious. They are unbeaten in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and will look to keep that record alive and lift the title.

Pakistan A would hope that they seek revenge and come out on top in the final. However, India A have a good balanced side and are expected to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: India A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan A vs India A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Yash Dhull to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes