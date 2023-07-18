ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 11, Nepal vs UAE A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 11th match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Nepal square off against UAE A at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. This is a Group B fixture.

Nepal have played two games so far and lost both. They lost to Pakistan A in their opening game and failed to bounce back as they lost their next game against India A. They will have to be at their absolute best against UAE to finish the competition on a winning note.

Nepal batted first against India A and their skipper Rohit Paudel scored 65 but lacked support from the other end as they got bundled out for 167. The bowlers only managed to pick a single wicket as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

UAE A also have had a similar journey in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They have already been knocked out of the competition, having failed to win a single game. After losing to India A, they suffered a heavy loss to Pakistan A and will hope to bow out with a win over Nepal.

Jash Giyanani picked up three wickets but the other bowlers went on a journey as Pakistan A posted 309 on the board. Their batters faltered while chasing the mammoth total as they got dismissed on 125 to lose the game by a big margin of 184 runs.

Nepal vs UAE A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs UAE, Match 11, Group B, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 19th 2023, Wednesday, 10 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Nepal vs UAE A Pitch Report

The pitch at the P Sara Oval looks to be a balanced one, with equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here at this venue as the ball tends to grip off the surface, making life a bit difficult of the batters.

Nepal vs UAE A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius, with heavy rain predicted in the morning.

Nepal vs UAE A Probable XIs

Nepal

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE A

Probable XI

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Jonathan Figy, Fahad Nawaz, Ethan DSouza, Ashwanth Chidambaram, Ali Naseer (c), Nilansh Keswani, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Adhitya Shetty, Matiullah Khan

Nepal vs UAE A Match Prediction

Both sides have already been knocked out of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They have been outplayed in the competition. They will have to bring out their A-game on Wednesday to finish the competition on a winning note.

UAE A looks strong on paper and expect them grab their first win of the competition.

Prediction: UAE A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal vs UAE A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

