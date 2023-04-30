The third-place playoff of the ACC Men's Premier League 2023 is set to take place between Kuwait and Oman on the 29th of April at TU Cricket Ground.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups with one loss out of four matches played and a total of six points.

The match is expected to be a highly competitive and intense encounter as both teams will look to end the tournament on a high note by securing a third-place finish.

Kuwait vs Oman Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs Oman, 3rd place play-off, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, Sunday, 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Kuwait vs Oman Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground offers an excellent batting track. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, allowing batters to play with freedom right from the beginning of their innings.

The bowlers will need to maintain exceptional discipline with their line and length to restrict the scoring. The ground has already witnessed scores in excess of 300 in the ongoing ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, making it highly likely that the upcoming match on Sunday will also be a high-scoring affair.

Kuwait vs Oman Weather Report

The weather on match day is expected to be cloudy and very warm, with temperatures reaching up to 18°C.

Kuwait vs Oman Probable XIs

Kuwait

Kuwait are unlikely to make any changes and will step in with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus.

Oman

Similarly, Oman are expected not to make any changes to their line-up ahead of the encounter.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmed Shafiq (wk), Jay Odedra/Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

Kuwait vs Oman Match Prediction

Both Kuwait and Oman have displayed consistent performances throughout the group stage of the ACC Men's Premier League 2023. Both teams have won three out of the four matches they played.

Although Oman lost their last match against UAE, they have the potential to come back stronger.

Prediction: Oman to win this game.

Kuwait vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

