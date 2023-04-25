ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 17, Oman vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Match 17 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Oman take on Saudi Arabia. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will jost this Group A encounter.

Oman have played three games so far and managed to win two of those. After losing to Nepal in their second game, they bounced back to beat Malaysia on April 23. Oman will be high on confidence after a comprehensive eight-wicket win and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Bowling first, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood picked up four wickets and helped restrict Malaysia to 227/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, Jatinder Singh scored a brilliant unbeaten century and fifties from Kashyap Prajapati (66) and Zeeshan Maqsood (52*) helped them chase down the total in 41.4 overs.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 as they lost their opening game against Malaysia by eight wickets. They turned the tables around in their next game to beat Qatar comprehensively.

Saudi Arabia were scheduled to face Nepal but rain played spoilsport as the match was called off. Both Nepal and Saudi Arabia shared a point each. They will now look to bring out their A-game against Oman on Wednesday.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Saudi Arabia, Match 17, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 26th 2022, Wednesday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has been good for batting. The bowlers have to work with a miniscule margin for error as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Oman

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Saudi Arabia

They will look to grab two points when they take the field on Wednesday against Oman.

Probable XI

Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Imran Arif, Saad Khan, Hisham Sheikh (c), Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Waheed Baladraf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif Ur Rehman

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Oman got back to winning ways in their previous game by beating Malaysia. They will be high on confidence and will look to repeat their performance against Saudi Arabia, whose last clash was abandoned due to rain.

Oman look strong on paper, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Oman to win this clash.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Jatinder Singh to score a century? Yes No 0 votes