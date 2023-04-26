ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 19, Nepal vs Qatar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will be locking horns against Qatar in the 19th match of ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The high-octane contest will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal are unbeaten in the competition so far. They beat Malaysia comprehensively in their opening game and followed it by coming out on top against Oman in their next game. They didn’t get any chance to win three games in a row as their game against Saudi Arabia was washed out due to rain.

Nepal and Saudi Arabia shared a point each as the entire match was called off due to persistent rain. Nepal have five points to their name and are placed at the top of the points table. They will look to finish the league stages on a winning note when they face Qatar on Thursday (April 27).

Qatar, on the other hand, are really struggling in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They have played three games so far and are yet to register a win. Nothing has worked for them so far and they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost to Malaysia in their previous fixture.

The game was reduced to 35 overs per side. Qatar batted first and posted 215 on the board, thanks to contributions from Imal Liyanage (56), Khurram Shahzad (41) and Ikramullah Khan (39). The bowlers tried hard and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Malaysian side got across the line with five balls to spare. Qatar need to fire in unison to finish the competition on a high.

Nepal vs Qatar Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Qatar, Match 19, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, Thursday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Qatar Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a paradise for batters. There is no assistance for the bowlers at this venue and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Nepal vs Qatar Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Kirtipur expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Qatar Probable XIs

Nepal

The hosts have looked flawless in the competition so far and don’t see any reason for them to make any changes to the playing XI.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh

Qatar

We may expect Gayan Munaweera to come into the side in place of Amir Farooq.

Probable XI

Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Gayan Munaweera, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem

Nepal vs Qatar Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. Nepal are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas Qatar are yet to win a single game. Qatar need to bring out their A-game on Thursday to challenge the hosts.

Nepal look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

