ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 2, Hong Kong vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Hong Kong take on Singapore. This is a Group B fixture and the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will be hosting this encounter.

Hong Kong recently featured in the Hong Kong OD Series, which they won by beating Kuwait in the final. It was a closely fought contest. They will thus be high on confidence heading into the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Nizakat Khan will continue to lead the Hong Kong side and the likes of Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad and Babar Hayat will play a vital role for them in the competition.

Singapore last played an international game back in December 2022. They haven’t been in action since then and it will be a stern test for them when they take on Hong Kong in their opening game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Aritra Dutta has been handed the responsibility of leading the side and he will be hoping that his players step up and start the tournament on a winning note.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Match Details:

Match: Hong Kong vs Singapore, Match 2, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 18, 2023, Tuesday, 09:15 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Hong Kong vs Singapore Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The ball might hold a bit on the surface and batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to hover between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Hong Kong will be high on confidence after their victory in the recently concluded Hong Kong OD Series and will hope to carry forward the winning momentum.

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla.

Singapore

Aritra Dutta will be looking to lead by example in their opening game against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Aritra Dutta (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Adwitya Bhargava, Surendran Chandramohan, Avi Dixit, Amartya Kaul, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aaryan Modi, Akshay Puri, Rohan Rangarajan, Sidhant Srikanth.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Match Prediction

Hong Kong have been in action in recent times whereas Singapore haven’t played a single game since December 2022. It remains to be seen how they will go about their business against Hong Kong on the opening day of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Hong Kong look like a settled unit. Expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win this contest.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Babar Hayat to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes