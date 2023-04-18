ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 4, Oman vs Qatar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Oman take on Qatar in a Group A fixture at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Wednesday, April 19.

Oman played two warm-up games before the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They beat Bahrain in their first warm-up fixture but lost to Nepal in their next.

They will hope to turn the tables around in their opening fixture of the competition. Zeeshan Maqsood will continue to lead Oman. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players and will be confident heading into the tournament.

Qatar, on the other hand, last featured in an international game back in December 2022. They haven’t been in action since then and will have to get the combination and preparations right before the start of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

They have a relatively inexperienced side and will be hoping that they step up while facing Oman in their opening game of the competition.

Oman vs Qatar Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Qatar, Match 4, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 19, 2022, Wednesday, 09.15 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Oman vs Qatar Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier for batters once they get settled in the middle.

Oman vs Qatar Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 to 32 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be great for a game of cricket on Wednesday.

Oman vs Qatar Probable XIs

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood will be leading a settled unit and will be hoping that they kickstart the competition on a positive note.

Probable XI

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, and Bilal Khan.

Qatar

Qatar haven’t been in action in recent times and will have to find the right combination quickly and fire in unison.

Probable XI

Kamran Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Valeed Veetil, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Murad, and Muhammad Ikramullah.

Oman vs Qatar Match Prediction

Oman have had a great preparation ahead of the ACC Men’s Premier League 2023. Qatar, meanwhile, haven’t been in action in recent times and it may haunt them while heading into the competition.

Oman is a well-balanced unit and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter.

Oman vs Qatar Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

