ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 5, Bahrain vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Singapore take on Bahrain. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

Singapore didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Hong Kong in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss. They will have to be on their toes to grab their first win when they take the field on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Aritra Dutta scored 49 at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 174. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick two wickets as Hong Kong chased down the total in 33 overs.

Bahrain will be playing their first game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Thursday. They last featured in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in Hong Kong, and managed to win only a single game out of three league matches. They lost the third place playoff against Kuwait.

Bahrain have a good mix of experienced and young players. The likes of Abdul Majid, Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz and David Mathias will play a key part for Bahrain in the competition. They will be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note.

Bahrain vs Singapore Match Details:

Match: Singapore vs Bahrain, Match 5, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 20th 2022, Thursday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Bahrain vs Singapore Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement with the new ball but the surface becomes good for batting once the game progresses.

Bahrain vs Singapore Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Bahrain vs Singapore Probable XIs

Bahrain

Bahrain will be looking to field their best XI in their opening game.

Probable XI

Abdul Majid, Fiaz Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Haider Butt, Ali Dawood, David Mathias, Sai Sarthak, Muhammad Younis

Singapore

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Aritra Dutta (c), Surendran Chandramohan, Avi Dixit, Amartya Kaul, Sidhant Srikanth (wk), Aaryan Modi, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Thilipan Omaidurai, Akshay Puri, Vinoth Baskaran, Prasheen Param

Bahrain vs Singapore Prediction

Singapore didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. After losing their opening game, they will be looking to bounce back against Bahrain who will be playing their first game of the competition.

Singapore look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Singapore to win this encounter.

Bahrain vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

