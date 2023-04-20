ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 7, Nepal vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will take on Oman in the seventh match of the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Friday, April 21. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be hosting this Group A clash.

Nepal locked horns with Malaysia in the opening game of the competition. A solid all-round effort saw them beat the Malaysian side convincingly. They will be riding with confidence and will look to keep the winning run going in the upcoming games.

Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets each for Nepal as it helped them restrict Malaysia to 235/9. In response, Bhim Sharki (71) and Kushal Malla (70*) made significant contributions to help the team get over the line in the 37th over with six wickets in hand.

Oman also had a perfect start to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They defeated Qatar in their opening game of the competition to get off to a winning start. They will look to repeat their performance against the spirited hosts on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Ayaan Khan scored an unbeaten 64, which helped them post 249/8 on the board. In response, Oman knocked over Qatar for 209, riding on Bilal Khan's four-wicket haul, to win the game by 40 runs.

Nepal vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Oman, Match 7, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 21, 2023, Friday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Nepal vs Oman Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Oman Probable XIs

UAE

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for their game on Thursday.

Probable XI

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Kushal Malla.

Oman

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Adeel Shafique (wk), Aqib Ilyas, and Jay Odedra.

Nepal vs Oman Prediction

Nepal beat Malaysia comprehensively in their opening game and will be riding with confidence. They will face Oman on Thursday, who are also coming off a win in their previous outing. Both sides will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nepal have a good balance to their side and expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

