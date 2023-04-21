ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 9, Qatar vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Qatar take on Saudi Arabia. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this clash on Saturday, April 22.

Qatar didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Oman in their opening game and suffered a loss. They will hope to bounce back when they take the field against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Bowling first, Muhammad Murad and Amir Farooq picked up three wickets each, which helped them restrict Oman to 249/8. Skipper Mohammed Rizlan top-scored with 43 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 209 to lose the game by 40 runs.

Saudi Arabia also lost their opening fixture. They faced Malaysia in their first game and suffered a heavy loss. They will have to put in a much-improved performance in their next game against Qatar.

In their first game, the batters struggled to get going as they were knocked over on 153 by Malaysia. Zain Ul Abidin picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to step up as the Malaysian side chased down the total in just 21.2 overs.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Match Details:

Match: Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, Match 9, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, Saturday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The ball arrives nicely onto the bat and due to the true bounce at this venue, the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 13 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Qatar

They will hope that their batters step up on Saturday against Saudi Arabia.

Probable XI

Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), Mohammed Nadeem, Imal Liyanage (wk), Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed, M Ikramullah Khan, and Muhammad Murad.

Saudi Arabia

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their previous outing.

Probable XI

Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Saad Khan, Atif Ur Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Sheikh (c), Imran Arif, Abdul Manan Ali, and Zain Ul Abidin.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Both sides have lost their respective opening fixtures. They will be looking to bounce back and register their first win of the competition on Saturday. Expect a very good contest between the two sides.

Qatar looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Qatar to win this clash.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

