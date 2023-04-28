ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Semi Final 1, Nepal vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

It is time for the knockout stages of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The first semi-final will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, where the hosts Nepal will lock horns against Kuwait.

Nepal are unbeaten in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, having won three out of four games, while one was washed out due to rain. They finished as the table-toppers of Group A with seven points to their name.

Nepal have been performing brilliantly and are one of the favorites to lift the title. They faced Qatar in their last league game and beat them comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts struggled and were bundled out on 157, with Sandeep Lamichhane scoring an unbeaten 42 lower down the order. Lamichhane then bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer as they knocked over Qatar on 89 to win the game by 68 runs.

Nepal will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum on Saturday.

Kuwait, on the other hand, finished the league stages at the second position in Group B of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. They also recorded three wins out of their four matches. The team beat Hong Kong in its last league game to seal a berth in the knockout stages.

On the back of fifties from Shiraz Khan (67) and Usman Patel (50), Kuwait put up 272 on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Shahrukh Quddus then picked up three wickets in the second innings as they dismissed Hong Kong on 242 to win the fixture by 30 runs.

Kuwait have now won three games on the trot and will be looking to perform in a similar manner in the business end of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

Nepal vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Kuwait, Semi-Final 1, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

Date and Time: April 29, 2022, Saturday, 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be extremely disciplined with their lines and lengths.

We have seen scores in excess of 300 here in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, so expect another high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Nepal vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 15 and 27 degrees Celsius, with a 20% chance of rain predicted on Saturday.

Nepal vs Kuwait Probable XIs

Nepal

Don’t expect Nepal to make any changes to the winning combination for this ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 semi-final clash.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Kuwait

Kuwait have found the right combination in the last three matches, so we expect them to stick with it on Saturday.

Probable XI

Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus.

Nepal vs Kuwait Match Prediction

Nepal are unbeaten in the competition so far, while Kuwait are on a three-match winning streak. Though the former start as favorites, Kuwait can certainly challenge them if they punch above their weight in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Nepal have a better balance to their side than their opponents, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Nepal to win this clash.

Nepal vs Kuwait Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

