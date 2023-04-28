ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Semi-Final 2, UAE vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be squaring off against Oman in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The high-octane clash will take place at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Saturday, April 29.

The UAE were the table-toppers of Group B. They won three games, lost one, and finished with six points to their name. They faced Bahrain in their last group fixture and beat them comprehensively to qualify for the semi-finals.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Bahrain on 116 in 40.5 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan continued his rich form with the ball and picked up four wickets, giving away only six runs in his 10 overs.

Chasing the modest total, Vriitya Aravind (62*) and Rohan Mustafa (60*) hit fifties to help the team cross the line comfortably with eight wickets in hand. They will look to emulate their performance in their semi-final clash on Saturday against Oman.

Oman, meanwhile, played four games and won four of those to finish the league stage in second position below Nepal. They finished with six points under their belt. They defeated Saudi Arabia comprehensively in their last group game. It was a high-scoring affair.

Oman’s top five batters notched up half-centuries as they finished their innings on 366/6. Saudi Arabia tried hard, but Oman kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and knocked over their opposition on 294 to win the game by a margin of 72 runs.

Left-arm pacer Bilal Khan starred for them as he picked up a four-fer. They will be hoping to fire in unison against UAE on Saturday.

UAE vs Oman Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Oman, Semi-Final 2, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 29, 2023, Saturday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

UAE vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a well-balanced one. There is equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Once the batters negate that, there will be plenty of runs on offer.

UAE vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Kathmandu on Saturday is expected to hover between 14 to 27 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs Oman Probable XIs

UAE

Don’t see any reason for the UAE to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Oman

If the conditions are favorable for the pacers, we can expect Fayyaz Butt to come into the side in place of Jay Odedra.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra/Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

UAE vs Oman Match Prediction

Both the UAE and Oman won three games in the group stages of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They will face each other with a place in the final at stake. They have quality players on their side and expect a cracking contest on Saturday.

The UAE look like a settled unit and expect them to seal a berth in the final.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

UAE vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

