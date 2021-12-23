ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021, Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka U19 and Kuwait U19 will take on each other in the Group B match of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 on Thursday, December 23. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this encounter. These two teams will be playing alongside Bangladesh U19 and Nepal U19 in Group B.

The U19 Asia Cup tournament has been played a total of eight times so far with Sri Lanka finishing as the runner-up on four occasions. Interestingly, they have so far failed to win the title and will be keen to have their hands on the trophy this time around.

After a lot of hard work put in by their players and coaches, Kuwait has made it to the U19 Asia Cup and will be ably led by their dynamic skipper Meet Bhavsar. They are the third associate side in the tournament alongside Nepal and UAE.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19, Group B

Date and Time: December 23, 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19 Weather Report

There will be no rain or sand storm interruptions at the venue. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Both batters and bowlers need to tackle hot and humid conditions during the encounter.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19 Pitch Report

Sharjah is known for its shorter boundaries. However, bowlers will be loving these conditions in the middle overs. Batters can go for their shots in the powerplay and death overs, but the run-scoring rate slows down as the innings progresses.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Skipper Dunith Wallalage has some impressive figures in the top and middle order with both bat and ball. His spin bowling will be crucial in the middle overs for Sri Lanka at this spin-assisting venue.

Chaminda Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wallalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Wanuja Sahan, Anjala Bandara, Matheesha Pathirana and Raveen de Silva

Kuwait U19

Kuwait will be led by Meet Bhavsar, who is the team’s best batter. He has a good ability to play both spin and pace well. All-rounder Mirza Ahmed is an interesting prospect to watch out for in the middle order.

Meet Bhavsar (c), Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran, Muhammad Ali, Jude Saldhana, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamad Raashiq, Henry Thomas, Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Farooq, and Talha Hassan

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Prediction

The Sri Lanka U19 team has some well-composed youngsters who can tackle high pressure situations well. Under all-rounder Dunith Wallalage’s leadership, Sri Lanka will be aiming to start the tournament on a winning note. Kuwait will need to survive all 50 overs with the bat to stay in the game.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this encounter.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

