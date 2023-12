ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Asian Cricket Council is all set to host the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, starting on December 8, Friday. A total of three venues namely ICC Academy Oval-1, ICC Academy Oval-2, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host all the games of the campaign.

In October 2023, Nepal, UAE, and Japan finished as the top three sides in the ACC Men's Under-19 Premier Cup to qualify for the main event. Full member teams Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will also take part in the event.

Group A has Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan with Group B comprising teams like Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates. The top two teams from each group at the end of the group stage will make it to the semi-finals.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on December 17, Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Naseer Khan will lead the Afghanistan U19 side with Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby captaining the Bangladesh U19 team. Uday Saharan will take over the captaincy duties for India U19 with Koji Hardgrave -Abe leading Japan U19.

Nepal U19 will be captained by Dev Khanal while Saad Baig is set to lead Pakistan. While Sri Lanka have appointed Sineth Jayawardene for their U19 team, Aayan Afzal Khan will lead the UAE U19 team.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 8

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 9

Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Sunday, December 10

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Monday, December 11

Bangladesh U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Sri Lanka U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Tuesday, December 12

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

India U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 13

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Friday, December 15

1st Semi Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11:00 AM

2nd Semi Final, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM

Sunday, December 17

Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11:00 AM

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ACC YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 for fans in India. However, there’s no live broadcast of the series.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan U19

Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad

Bangladesh U19

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

India U19

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

Japan U19

Koji Hardgrave -Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford (vc), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Hirotake Kakinuma, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Tomo Rear, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake

Nepal U19

Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara

Pakistan U19

Saad Baig (c), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain

Sri Lanka U19

Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

United Arab Emirates U19

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri