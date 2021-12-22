ACC U19 Asia Cup, Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan U19 will square off against Pakistan U19 in their opening game of the competition. The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai, UAE, will host this exciting contest.

Afghanistan won the U19 Asia Cup in 2017 having defeated Pakistan by 185 runs in the final. Suliman Safi will be leading the Afghan side this time around. They will be looking to repeat the 2017 feat in the upcoming edition of the U19 Asia Cup.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be led by Qasim Akram. Pakistan shared the trophy in 2012 along with their arch-rivals India after the final was tied. Since then, they have failed to lift the title despite reaching the final twice. Akram will be hoping to lead the side by example in the upcoming edition.

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19, Match 3, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is a neutral wicket. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. The surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. Spinners are likely to play a major role while bowling at this venue.

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dubai are expected to range in the mid-20s. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Probable XI

Suliman Safi (c), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Khalel Ahmad

Pakistan U19

Probable XI

Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shehzad, Zeeshan Zameer

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Prediction

Pakistan will be wary of the Afghan challenge having lost to them in the 2017 final. They will be hoping to put their best foot forward in their opening game.

That said, Pakistan look a well-settled unit this time around and are expected to beat Afghanistan on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Pakistan U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Qasim Akram score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far