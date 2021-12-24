ACC U19 Asia Cup, Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan U19 will take on UAE U19 in the upcoming U19 Asia Cup fixture at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on December 25.

Afghanistan U19 faced Pakistan U19 in their opening game of the competition, where they suffered a heavy loss. After electing to bat first, the Afghan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 52 in 23.1 overs.

Only one batter managed to get into double digits. It was a daunting task ahead of the bowlers as they tried hard and even picked up six wickets. But they did not have enough runs on the board to defend, which resulted in Pakistan chasing down the total in the 17th over.

UAE U19, meanwhile, lost to India U19 in their first game of the competition. UAE skipper Alishan Sharafu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as India scored 282 in their 50 overs, losing five wickets. The batters, too, found it difficult to score runs and were bundled out on 128 in 34.3 overs, with the hosts losing the game by 154 runs.

Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19 Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19, Group A, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is likely to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19 Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Only Nangyalai Khan got into double digits as other batters failed to step up. Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets and Bilal Sami scalped two but they failed to defend the modest total.

Probable XI

Suliman Arabzai, Suliman Safi (c), Bilal Sayedi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangyalai Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami

UAE U19

Skipper Alishan Sharafu picked up two wickets with other bowlers failing to make any impact as India posted 282 in their 50 overs. Kai Smith top-scored with 45 but other batters couldn't contribute.

Probable XI

Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Aayan Afzal Khan, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan

Afghanistan U19 vs UAE U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have put up disappointing performances in their respective opening games and will look to bounce back in their next fixtures. Both need to be on their toes to register their first win of the competition.

UAE U19 look strong on paper and are expected to register their first win on Saturday.

Prediction: UAE U19 to win this encounter.

