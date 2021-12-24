ACC U19 Asia Cup, Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh U19 will lock horns with Kuwait U19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in a Group B clash.

Bangladesh comprehensively defeated Nepal in their opening encounter. After electing to bat first, the Bangla Tigers posted 297 on the board, losing four wickets. Prantik Nawrose Nabil, coming in at 3, scored a brilliant century to help his side post a massive total.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Nepal on 143, winning the game by 154 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next fixture.

Kuwait, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Sri Lanka in their opening game. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 323 on the board in their 50 overs. What followed was a poor effort from the batters as they failed to adapt to the conditions and were bundled out on 49, losing the game by 274 runs. Kuwait need to be at their absolute best to challenge Bangladesh in their upcoming clash.

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19, Group B, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

On the back of Prantik Nawrose Nabil’s unbeaten 127, they posted 297 against Nepal. Nabil was well-supported by Md Fahim (58). The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they knocked over Nepal on 143, winning the game by 154 runs.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), SM Meherob, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rohman

Kuwait U19

Zeeshan Azeem and Habier Ali picked up two wickets each but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Sri Lanka posted 323 on the board. Only two batters managed to get into double digits as they were bundled out on 49.

Probable XI

Meet Bhavsar (c & wk), Jude Saldanha, M Umar, Abdul Sadiq, Abdullah Zaheer, Mohammad, Abdullah Farooq, Henry Thomas, Zeeshan Azeem, Mirza Ahmed, Habier Ali,

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Prediction

With Bangladesh having defeated Nepal convincingly in their previous fixture, they will come into this fixture with a lot of confidence.

Bangladesh U19 look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Bangladesh U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

