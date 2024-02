ACC Women’s T20 Premier Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to host the ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024, starting on Saturday, February 10. The Malaysian Cricket Association has been awarded the right to host the competition, with a total of four venues to be used during the campaign.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament divided into four different groups with four teams each. Thailand, Myanmar, Kuwait, and Singapore will be a part of Group A while UAE, China, Oman, and Japan are in Group B.

Group C comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Qatar with Nepal, Hong Kong, Bhutan, and Maldives being part of Group D. Each team will play the other side in their Group once in a single round-robin format.

The top two sides at the end of the group stage will move to the quarter-finals with the winners qualifying for the semi-finals. The grand finale is scheduled for February 18. The winners and runners-up will directly qualify for the ACC Women's Asia Cup, which is set to be held in July 2024. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2025.

Japan and Indonesia teams are part of this campaign as special invitees by the ACC as announced in 2022. This will be an ideal platform for both sides to give their best at a high level and hone their skills.

ACC Women’s T20 Premier Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 10, Saturday

Match 1 - Thailand Women vs Myanmar Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - UAE Women vs China Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - Indonesia Women vs Malaysia Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 4 - Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 5 - Kuwait Women vs Singapore Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 6 - Oman Women vs Japan Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 11:00 AM

Match 7 - Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 8 - Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

February 11, Sunday

Match 9 - Nepal Women vs Bhutan Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 7:00 AM

Match 11 - UAE Women vs Oman Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 12 - Indonesia Women vs Bahrain Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 13 - Hong Kong Women vs Maldives Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 14 - Myanmar Women vs Singapore Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 11:00 AM

Match 15 - China Women vs Japan Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 16 - Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

February 13, Tuesday

Match 17 - Malaysia Women vs Bahrain Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 18 - Hong Kong Women vs Bhutan Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 7:00 AM

Match 19 - Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 20 - China Women vs Oman Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Match 21 - Indonesia Women vs Qatar Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 22 - Nepal Women vs Maldives Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 11:00 AM

Match 23 - Thailand Women vs Singapore Women, Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

Match 24 - UAE Women vs Japan Women, Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, 11:00 AM

February 14, Wednesday

Quarter Final 1, 7:00 AM

Quarter Final 2, 7:00 AM

Quarter Final 3, 11:00 AM

Quarter Final 4, 11:00 AM

February 16, Friday

Semi Final 1, 7:00 AM

Semi Final 2, 11:00 AM

February 18, Sunday

Final, 7:00 AM

ACC Women’s T20 Premier Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

ACC Women’s T20 Premier Cup 2024: Full Squads

Bahrain Women

Aswini Munglimane, Durriya Malik, Ishara Suhun, Pavithra Shetty, Deepika Rasangika (c), Manal Malik, Tharanga Gajanayake, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Sadamali Bhakshala Arachchige, Sana Butt (wk), Aasha Samildeen, Abeera Waris, Nishma Pereira, Swarna Nunna.

Bhutan Women

Chado Om, Karma Dema, Sangay Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Yeshey Choden, Dechen Wangmo (c), Sonam, Tshering Zangmo, Ngawang Choden (wk), Anju Gurung, Anjuli Ghally, Eva Yangzom, Nidupangmo, Tshering Choden.

Hong Kong, China Women

Natasha Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Betty Chan, Elysa Hubbard, Kary Chan (c), Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Emma Lai, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh.

China Women

Huang Zhuo, Mingyue Zhu, Sun Meng Yao, Zhi Xinyu, Han Lili, Yang Yu Xuan, Zhang Xiangxue, Zheng Lili, Chen Jie (wk), Zi Mei (wk), Chen Xinyu, Mengting Liu, Wenjing Yin, Xu Qian.

Kuwait Women

Maryyam Ashraf, Shanthi Balasubramanian, Siobhan Gomez, Venora Shaina, Amna Tariq, Madeeha Zuberi, Mariamma Hyder, Priyada Murali, Bhavani Yekkeli (wk), Suchitha D'sa (wk), Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Zeefa Jilani.

Myanmar Women

Khin Myat, Shwe Yee Win, Thae Thae Aung, Htet Aung, Lin Tun, Theint Soe, Zar Thoon, Thae Thae Po, Zin Kyaw.

Indonesia Women

Kisi Salisa Kasse, Maria Corazon, Mia Arda, Andriani Andriani, Desi Wulandari, Kadek Winda Prastini, Ni Luh Dewi, Ni Rada Rani, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Sang Ayu Nyoman, Ni Sakarini, Ni Ariani, Ni Sariani, Ni Suwandewi.

Malaysia Women

Elsa Hunter, Intan Jamahidaya, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Amalin Sorfina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Aishah, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Oman Women

Akshadha Gunasekar, Alifiya Sayed, Shreya Prabhu, Javed Hina, Nitya Joshi, Priyanka Mendonca, Trupti Pawde, Cynthia Saldanha (wk), Amanda Dcosta, Pratima Bhattcharjee, Sahana Jellany, Sameera Khan, Sani Zehra, Sushma Shetty.

Japan Women

Haruna Iwasaki, Nonoha Yasumoto, Shimako Kato, Ahilya Chandel, Kurumi Ota, Mai Yanagida, Seika Sumi, Akari Nishimura (wk), Ayumi Fujikawa, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Hinase Goto.

Qatar Women

Aysha, Saachi Dhadwal, Tafaul Ekhair, Devanandha Kavinisseri, Rochelle Quyn, Sabeeja Panayan, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Trupti Kale (wk), Angeline Mare, Khadija Imtiaz, Sarrinah Ahmed, Shrutiben Rana, Sudha Thapa.

Thailand Women

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Nepal Women

Apsari Begam, Bindu Rawal, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Kajal Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar, Sangita Rai

UAE Women

Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Al Maseera, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish (wk), Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

