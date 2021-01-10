Adelaide Strikers' Peter Siddle ruled out of the game against Melbourne Stars

Adelaide Strikers fast bowler Peter Siddle has been ruled out of the upcoming BBL game against the Melbourne Stars. Siddle suffered a thumb fracture on Friday while playing against the Melbourne Renegades when he tried to stop Jake Fraser-McGurk's straight drive.
The seamer, however, stayed on the field to complete his quota of four overs. But he didn't have the best of outings as he finished with figures of none for 38, and the Adelaide Strikers suffered their fifth defeat of the season.
After the game, Siddle was taken for scans, which revealed a thumb fracture. As a result, Siddle will miss his side's upcoming match against the Melbourne Stars on Monday.
How many games will Peter Siddle miss?
The Strikers' team management are hopeful that the bowler will recover in time for the next game against the same opponents scheduled for 15th January. Luckily, the Strikers have a five-day break after the Monday encounter.
Peter Siddle's performance this season
The veteran seamer has played an influential role for the Strikers in BBL 10. He's second on the list of wicket takers, with 13 wickets in 9 games, and has conceded runs at an economy of 7.92 so far this campaign. Tanveer Sangha is on the top of the wicket-takers chart with 15 wickets from 8 games.
How have Adelaide Strikers fared so far in the BBL?
The Strikers are in the running for the playoff spot as they are currently placed fourth on the BBL points table, having won 4 of their 9 games this season.
Captain Alex Carey will hope that someone steps up in the absence of Peter Siddle for the upcoming game. The skipper will have another headache to resolve soon when Rashid Khan returns to play for Afghanistan in the ODI series against Ireland. Monday's game against the Melbourne Stars is Khan's last in BBL 10.