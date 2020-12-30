Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

Adelaide Strikers take on Perth Scorchers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Adelaide Strikers will look to extend their two-match winning streak in the BBL when they take to the field on New Year’s Eve. Alex Carey’s men have been in solid form in BBL 2020, with the side’s bowling particularly impressing.

The Strikers are third in the points table, with 13 points from five games.

Peter Siddle is the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2020, with ten wickets. He has been admirably supported by West Agar (nine wickets) and Daniel Worrall (seven wickets). The Strikers will be confident about beating Perth Scorchers, especially after their 71-run win against the same team a few days ago.

Rashid Khan was the star of the show in that game, scoring a brisk 29 and taking two wickets to bowl Perth Scorchers out for a meagre 94.

And the headline act is of course @rashidkhan_19 🙌 Last night he was unstoppable with both bat and ball in a Player of the Match performance 👏#BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/LiK36XL7c1 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers are the only team yet to win a BBL 2020 game and sit at the bottom of the points table with two points from four games.

Their batting has been a big worry, as they are yet to breach the 160-run mark. Turner is the team’s highest scorer this campaign, with just 88 runs in four games. Despite having the likes of Jason Roy and Colin Munro, the Scorchers have struggled to make a mark in BBL 2020.

Taking wickets has been a problem for them in the BBL this season, and the team will hope to bounce back and get the better of Adelaide Strikers.

BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Date: December 31, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:15 PM IST / 6:45 PM Local Time

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

There is little chance of rain during this BBL 2020 game, with clear skies predicted. The average temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The average score on this pitch is 149 runs, with something in it for both bowlers and batsmen. However, only one BBL 2020 game has taken place at the venue, which was won by the Adelaide Strikers after batting first.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Predicted-XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Adelaide Strikers beat the same opposition - Perth Scorchers - at this venue a few days ago, which should hold them in good stead for this BBL game too.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV.