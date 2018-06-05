Aditya Verma writes letter to BCCI, questions appointment of NCA COO Toofan Ghosh

The National Cricket Academy is based in Bangalore.

Aditya Verma, Secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar, has questioned the appointment of Toofan Ghosh as the COO of NCA and has written a letter to the CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri, and Diana Edulji regarding the same.

In the letter, Verma mentions:

National Cricket Academy is the soul of BCCI. In the past, Great Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev, Sandip Patil, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Dilip Vengsarkar served in NCA quite beautifully in the NCA, Bangalore.

NCA always helps budding cricket who played for India. If BCCI is the body of Indian Cricket, then NCA is the soul of BCCI, but at present, NCA is handed over to that person who even not know the 'C' of cricket. Country want to know that, Is the COA have discussed this appointment of Mr. Toofan Ghosh with legends and CAC members Sachin, Sourav and Laxman who collectively played more than 400 Test Cricket for the country.

In the history of NCA, It happens for the first time that zonal camp of NCA Under-16, Under-19 camps was held in Himachal Pradesh. The North Zone Under-19 camp was held in Delhi Palam area and the team was resided in a hotel which was 25km away from the Palam area. Everybody knows, Delhi is the hottest city of the country.

Junior Women's Cricket Team stay in a five star hotel and for some uncertain reason they are kept outside the hotel for a day by the hotel staff. Can Mr. Toofan Ghosh gave the valid reason for this happening. Sorry to say, Mr. Toofan Ghosh is not an experienced person with the cricket fraternity then why he is appointed as a head of National Cricket Academy.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court had appointed the COA for the implementation of Justice Lodha committee recommendation and order of Supreme Court in the BCCI. But due to some controversial reason COA become the part of controversy in BCCI.

Letter dated: June 04, 2018