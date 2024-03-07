AFG vs IRE head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series 2024

The Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series will begin tonight in Sharjah. It is a three-match series, which will end on March 12. Sharjah will play host to the other two matches as well.

Afghanistan and Ireland are not among the top-ranked teams in ODI cricket, but both nations have some extraordinary players who can entertain the fans a lot. These two teams have upset the heavyweights on many occasions at ICC events.

Before the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the 50-over format.

Afghanistan vs Ireland head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against Ireland 16-13. The two teams have battled 30 times in the 50-over format, with one match producing no result.

These two teams played their first ODI match against each other on July 3, 2010. Ireland won that game by 39 runs.

Here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between Afghanistan and Ireland:

Total matches played: 30

Matches won by Afghanistan: 16

Matches won by Ireland: 13

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland head-to-head record in UAE

Afghanistan have a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland in ODI matches hosted by the UAE. The upcoming series will take place entirely in Sharjah. This venue hosted an ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland in 2017, where Ireland won 2-1.

Ireland also defeated Afghanistan in a Test match hosted by UAE recently. Hence, the Paul Stirling-led outfit will fancy their chances of winning the series.

Total matches played: 8

Matches won by Afghanistan: 5

Matches won by Ireland: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Last 5 Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI matches

Afghanistan have won four of their last five ODI matches against Ireland. The two nations squared off in an ODI series at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium back in 2021, where Afghanistan whitewashed Ireland by 3-0. Ireland's last ODI win against Afghanistan came on May 19, 2019, which is almost five years ago.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between Afghanistan and Ireland:

AFG (266/9) def. IRE (230) by 36 runs, Jan 26, 2021. AFG (260/3) def. IRE (259/9) by 7 wickets, Jan 24, 2021. AFG (287/9) def. IRE (271/9) by 16 runs, Jan 21, 2021. AFG (305/7) def. IRE (179) by 126 runs, May 21, 2019. IRE (210) def. AFG (138) by 72 runs, May 19, 2019.

