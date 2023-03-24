AFG vs PAK 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series in India

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series will begin tonight (March 24) with a match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two Asian teams had a heated clash in Sharjah during the Asia Cup last year, where Pakistan beat Afghanistan. Afghanistan will look to avenge that loss in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Pakistan will play under all-rounder Shadab Khan's captaincy in this series as the team management has rested some top players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

On the other side, Afghanistan have named a full-strength squad with Rashid Khan set to lead the team.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Pakistan have never lost a T20I against Afghanistan. Their undefeated streak will be on the line at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in this series. Here's a look at the schedule for the three T20Is:

1st T20I - March 24, 9:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

2nd T20I - March 26, 9:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

3rd T20I - March 28, 9:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

AFG vs PAK 2023 telecast channel list in India

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series will be live on FanCode in India. Fans will have to buy a tour pass worth ₹49 to stream the three T20Is live on the platform. If the users already have a monthly or annual subscription to FanCode, this series will come under that subscription.

In Pakistan, the series will be telecast live on Geo Super, while fans in Afghanistan can watch the matches live on RTA Sports. Here is the telecast channel list for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series:

India: FanCode

Pakistan: Geo Super

Afghanistan: RTA Sports

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the series. Pakistan are the favorites, but Afghanistan can spring a surprise as well.

