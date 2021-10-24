AFG vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2021

After topping their group in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland will play their first Super 12 match against Afghanistan tomorrow evening in Sharjah.

While Scotland played three matches during the opening round of the mega event, Afghanistan will play their first game of the competition tomorrow.

The Afghan side played a couple of warm-up matches, where they recorded a win and a defeat. They suffered a loss against South Africa but beat two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies.

Before Afghanistan take on Scotland, here are the head-to-head stats between the two nations in the T20I format of cricket.

AFG vs SCO head-to-head stats

Afghanistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Scotland 6-0. The Afghan team has a 100% win record in the shortest format of the game against the Scots.

The two teams have battled only once at the T20 World Cup. It was during the 2016 edition of the tournament at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Afghanistan won that game by 14 runs.

AFG vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2021

Among current T20 World Cup squad members, Mohammad Nabi has taken the highest number of wickets in Afghanistan vs. Scotland T20I matches. The Afghan captain has picked up nine wickets in six matches.

Scottish skipper Kyle Coetzer has scalped three wickets in T20Is against Afghanistan, the most among the players present in Scotland's T20 World Cup squad.

Mohammad Shahzad is the only batter to aggregate 300+ runs in Afghanistan vs. Scotland T20I matches. The Afghan wicket-keeper has amassed 309 runs in six innings.

Callum MacLeod has aggregated 109 runs in five T20I innings against Afghanistan. His batting average in those five innings has been 21.80.

