AFG vs UAE 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE T20I series in India

Afghanistan vs UAE T20I series will start tomorrow evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The series has been titled as 'Abu Dhabi Friendship Series' by the two boards, and it will feature three T20I matches.

All three T20Is will happen at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The start time for the matches is 7:30 PM IST. UAE's cricketers are coming after an exciting International League T20 tournament which happened in the Gulf nation earlier this year.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will play their first T20I match of 2023. Their last T20I match was against Australia in the T20 World Cup last year. New captain Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan squad in the Abu Dhabi Friendship series.

Afghanistan vs UAE T20I Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Friendship series between UAE and Afghanistan:

1st T20I - February 16, 7:30 PM IST, Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

2nd T20I - February 18, 7:30 PM IST, Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

3rd T20I - February 19, 7:30 PM IST, Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

AFG vs UAE 2023 telecast channel list in India

Afghanistan vs UAE T20I series will be live on FanCode streaming platform in India. Fans will have to buy a tour pass worth ₹59 to watch the three T20Is live. The streaming platform also offers Monthly and Yearly Unlimited Streaming Pass which covers the Abu Dhabi Friendship series.

Fans living in Afghanistan can watch the three T20I matches live on RTA Sports. Here is the full telecast channel list for this series:

India: FanCode (Live streaming).

Afghanistan: RTA Sports.

Big names like Rashid Khan, CP Rizwan, Vritiya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi will participate in the Afghanistan vs UAE T20I series.

Afghanistan will start as the favorites, but it should not be a surprise if the UAE team gives them a run for their money in the three T20I games.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes