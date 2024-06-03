AFG vs UGA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Uganda 2024 T20 World Cup match

Afghanistan will take on Uganda in match number five of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4. The Group C clash will begin at 6:00 AM IST and 8:30 PM local time.

Afghanistan would look to build on their brilliant ODI World Cup campaign in India last year. The Asian side defeated England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. They could also have pulled off an upset against Australia had it not been for Glenn Maxwell's sensational double hundred. Eventually, they finished a credible sixth in the points table.

Uganda booked their berth in the 2024 T20 World Cup by stunning Zimbabwe by five wickets in the Africa qualifiers. Afghanistan look way too strong on paper for Uganda, but the latter can take inspiration from Papua New Guinea (PNG), who pushed the West Indies hard at the same venue on Sunday.

Afghanistan vs Uganda head-to-head record in T20s

Afghanistan and Uganda have never clashed in a T20I till date. If we look at the recent form of the two sides, Afghanistan have won three of their last five matches, while Uganda have emerged triumphant in four of their last five games.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Afghanistan: N/A

Matches won by Uganda: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Afghanistan vs Uganda head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Afghanistan and Uganda will be meeting in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time. While the former will fancy their chances, the latter will be keen to make the outing a memorable one.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Afghanistan: N/A

Matches won by Uganda: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

When Uganda stunned Afghanistan by 14 runs in an ODI

Uganda got the better of Afghanistan by 14 runs in ICC World Cricket League Division Three match in Buenos Aires in January 2009.

Batting first after winning the toss, Uganda put up 216-8 on the board as Frank Nsubuga scored 62 off 44 and Arthur Kyobe 50 off 100. In the chase, Afghanistan were bowled out for 202 in 49.3 overs despite Raees Ahmadzai's 78 off 100 and Samiullah Shinwari's 52 off 93.

For Uganda, Kenneth Kamyuka starred with 5-36 from 9.3 overs, while Danniel Ruyange claimed 2-24 in his 10 overs.

