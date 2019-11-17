Afg vs WI, 3rd T20: 3 players to look out for

Shimron Hetmyer will try to win the series for West Indies

After leveling the series with a 41-run win in the 2nd T20I, Afghanistan will try to record a historic series win against the 2-time T20 World Cup winners, West Indies tonight. Karim Janat has been the star for the Blue Tigers who are hosting this series at their adopted home venue Lucknow.

West Indies' skipper, Kieron Pollard will expect his men to pull off a better show with the bat. The West Indian bowlers have done a commendable job in both the games with Kesrick Williams stealing the show courtesy of his six wickets in the two matches.

Afghanistan will rest their hopes on the trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Hazratullah Zazai once again while Janat can prove to be the 'X-factor'.

On that note, let us have a look at the three players to watch out for in this game.

#1 Kesrick Williams

The right-arm quick from West Indies, Kesrick Williams has troubled the Afghan batsmen with his pace in this series. He had taken three wickets each in the first two games while his economy rate was also under 6.00 on both occasions.

Williams has got the better of Afghanistan's dashing opener, Hazratullah Zazai twice hence, he will look to dismiss him for the third consecutive time tonight. Besides, he will also have the onus of keeping a check on the flow of runs.

#2 Evin Lewis

The left-handed opening batsmen of the visiting side, Evin Lewis had lit up the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow with his 68-run knock in the first match. Lewis had smashed 4 fours and 6 sixes in his whirlwind innings but, the former Mumbai Indians player struggled to get going in the second T20I.

Evin could only score 14 runs off 22 deliveries in the 2nd match before losing his wicket to Karim Janat. The Caribbean hard-hitter will look to regain his form in the series decider and make a case for himself ahead of the approaching IPL Auction.

#3 Karim Janat

Karim Janat emerged as the surprise package from the last match

The 21-year-old Afghan all-rounder, Karim Janat surprised everyone with his 5-wicket haul in the 2nd T20I versus West Indies. Janat replaced Fareed Ahmed in the playing XI and played a solid knock of 26 runs while coming out to bat at number 3. He hit 5 boundaries during his 18-ball stay in the middle.

Later, he ran through the West Indian batting line-up as he took 5 wickets in his 4 overs while conceding only 11 runs at an economy rate of 2.75. He even received the Man of the Match award for his all-round brilliance and the Afghan fans will expect Karim to repeat his heroics once again.