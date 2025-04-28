Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A in UAE 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan A cricket team, also known as AfghanAbdalyan, will face Sri Lanka A in a one-off four-day match at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will conclude Afghanistan’s nearly month-long tour of the UAE, which commenced with a one-off four-day match against Ireland A on April 7.

After Afghanistan A beat the Irish by an innings and 194 runs, both teams, along with Sri Lanka A, competed in a seven-match 50-over tri-series. Despite being the designated host of the entire series, Afghanistan failed to qualify for the final as they managed to secure just a solitary win from four matches. Sri Lanka A topped the points table with an unbeaten run while Ireland A also registered just one win, albeit with a higher NRR than Afghanistan.

Nonetheless, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a 16-player Afghanistan A squad for the four-day first-class match against Sri Lanka A in tandem with the announcement of the squad for the 50-over tri-series. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also named their squad a few days ago for the one-off affair.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A one-off match in UAE 2025:

Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A in UAE 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, April 29 to Friday, May 2

Four-Day Match: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM

Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A in UAE 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A four-day match will not be telecast or streamed.

Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A in UAE 2025: Full squads

Afghanistan A (AfghanAbdalyan)

Darwish Rasooli (c), Abdul Malik (vc), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Riaz Hassan, Imran Mir, Bahir Shah Mahboob, Ijaz Mehri, Shams Ur Rahman, Ismat Alam, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Arab Gul Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Sri Lanka A

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (c), Lahiru Udara, Ravindu Rasantha, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Tharindu Rathnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Dilum Sudeera, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asanka Manoj and Shiran Fernando.

