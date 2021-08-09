Afghanistan appoint Shaun Tait as their bowling coach

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed former Australian speedster Shaun Tait as the bowling coach of the men's national team with immediate effect.

This will be the first time Tait will coach a national team. Shaun Tait is a level-two certified coach from Cricket Australia and has coached the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Former Australian Fast bowler Shaun Tait has been appointed Afghanistan National team’s bowling coach with immediate effect.



More: https://t.co/vhE5fEVa3H pic.twitter.com/Sf4aXaQQqM — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2021

Tait, who recorded the second-fastest delivery (161.1kph) of all time, represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

A brutal bowler with a strong action, Shaun Tait played a significant role in Australia's World Cup triumph in West Indies in 2007, where he picked up 23 wickets, second to teammate Glenn McGrath.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from cricket in 2017 owing to a chronic elbow injury that has hurt him badly throughout his career.

Afghanistan to play three ODIs against Pakistan

Afghanistan will play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

The bilateral series that will commence on September 1 will take place in Hambantota instead of the UAE due to the unavailability of grounds.

The ACB officials had approached the UAE to host the matches but couldn't manage with the second half of the IPL 2021 scheduled in the Middle East.

The officials also contemplated playing in Zimbabwe but scrapped the plan due to the prevailing COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Yes, we will host the ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka," ACB's media manager Hikmat Hassan had told Cricbuzz.

The series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be part of the ICC Super League.

Pakistan is currently placed fifth in the points table with 40 points from nine matches, while Afghanistan is in eighth spot with 30 points from three games so far.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar